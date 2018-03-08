Oilers' Milan Lucic: Back at practice Thursday
Lucic (illness) rejoined his teammates at practice Thursday, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Lucic should thus be ready to roll for Thursday's matchup against the Islanders, likely in his usual spot alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatl. The 29-year-old winger scored his first goal since Dec. 23 on Monday and will attempt to build off of that effort Thursday against a New York club surrendering 3.49 goals per game on the road this season.
