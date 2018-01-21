Oilers' Milan Lucic: Bags two assists against Canucks

Lucic had two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.

Lucic hasn't scored in almost a month, but he's got three assists in his last three games and has been a steady source of PIM. The power forward has hit the 30-point barrier and continues to dish out plenty of hits. Lucic has landed around 20 goals and 50 points in four straight seasons and that trend is well on it's way to continuing this time around. The 29-year-old is worth owning in many leagues for his combination of offense and PIM.