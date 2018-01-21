Oilers' Milan Lucic: Bags two assists against Canucks
Lucic had two assists in Saturday's win over Vancouver.
Lucic hasn't scored in almost a month, but he's got three assists in his last three games and has been a steady source of PIM. The power forward has hit the 30-point barrier and continues to dish out plenty of hits. Lucic has landed around 20 goals and 50 points in four straight seasons and that trend is well on it's way to continuing this time around. The 29-year-old is worth owning in many leagues for his combination of offense and PIM.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...