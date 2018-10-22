Oilers' Milan Lucic: Can't get going after hot start

Lucic has not recorded a point since his two-point effort in the first game of the season.

The rugged forward scored a goal and an assist in Edmonton's first game of the year played abroad in Sweden. Since then, Lucic has failed to add to his 2018-19 point total while taking just three shots on goal in the five games since Opening Night. Armed with a full no-movement clause for the duration of his contract, Lucic needs to start playing to his six million dollar salary.