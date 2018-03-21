Oilers' Milan Lucic: Collects rare helper

Lucic notched an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The Vancouver bruiser turned in an unusual performance -- he scored his first point since Mar. 5 and failed to register a hit or blocked shot. Lucic has only amassed 33 points in 73 games in 2017-18 yet has bested his totals of hits and blocked shots from 2016-17 (227 and 24, respectively). Lucic is still randomly seeing time alongside Connor McDavid but is best relied on in leagues that appreciate his enforcer role.