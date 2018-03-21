Oilers' Milan Lucic: Collects rare helper
Lucic notched an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Hurricanes.
The Vancouver bruiser turned in an unusual performance -- he scored his first point since Mar. 5 and failed to register a hit or blocked shot. Lucic has only amassed 33 points in 73 games in 2017-18 yet has bested his totals of hits and blocked shots from 2016-17 (227 and 24, respectively). Lucic is still randomly seeing time alongside Connor McDavid but is best relied on in leagues that appreciate his enforcer role.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...