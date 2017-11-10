Oilers' Milan Lucic: Collects two points in win
Lucic collected a goal and an assist through 17:07 of ice time (2:03 on the power play) during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against New Jersey.
While Lucic's nine points through 15 games has him in line to flirt with a third consecutive 50-point showing, fantasy owners should be discouraged that the power forward has just three tallies. It's definitely worth noting that Lucic now has two goals and two assists through his past four games, though. Additionally, it's unlikely the Oilers are going to remain the lowest-scoring team in the league all season, so offensive improvement is likely ahead.
