Oilers' Milan Lucic: Contributes helper Saturday
Lucic registered an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
The two-time Stanley Cup Winner has a respectable six points in his first 10 games, but his power-play production is non-existent despite averaging 3:09 in ice time with the man-advantage. With plenty of shots and hits on his ledger, the power forward boasts solid fantasy upside in most formats and he should start producing on the power play again soon so keep playing him as you normally would.
