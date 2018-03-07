Oilers' Milan Lucic: Dealing with bug

Lucic did not participate in practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Lucic still has another day to rest up before the Canucks return to action, so fantasy owners should keep their eyes peeled for another update on his status come game day. Should the bug keep him from taking the ice against the Islanders, the Oilers will need to shuffle their lines and power-play units around to accomodate his absence. Zack Kassian is expected to return for the matchup and would presumably take Lucic's place in the lineup if he can't go.