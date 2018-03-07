Oilers' Milan Lucic: Dealing with bug
Lucic did not participate in practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Lucic still has another day to rest up before the Canucks return to action, so fantasy owners should keep their eyes peeled for another update on his status come game day. Should the bug keep him from taking the ice against the Islanders, the Oilers will need to shuffle their lines and power-play units around to accomodate his absence. Zack Kassian is expected to return for the matchup and would presumably take Lucic's place in the lineup if he can't go.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...