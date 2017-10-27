Oilers' Milan Lucic: Dishes for two scores

Lucic set up two goals in Thursday's 5-4 home win over the Stars.

The human wrecking ball acted as the setup man on both of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' goals in this one. Lucic is up to five points (one goal, four assists) through nine games, which is a total supplemented by 29 hits. On the downside, he has yet to record a point with the man advantage after sailing to a career-high 12 goals and 13 assists on the power play in 2016-17.