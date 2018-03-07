Oilers' Milan Lucic: Ends goal drought

Lucic finally found the back of the net in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Coyotes.

The goal was Lucic's first since Dec. 23 -- a span of 29 games. With 32 points in 66 games in 2017-18, Oilers' general manager Peter Chiarelli surely expected more when he reunited with the former Bruin to the tune of a seven-year, $42 million dollar contract in 2016-17. Despite the underwhelming sophomore season in Edmonton, the British Columbia native is still valuable across many formats -- thanks to continually sharing time alongside Connor McDavid combined with his physical style.