Oilers' Milan Lucic: Ends goal drought
Lucic finally found the back of the net in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Coyotes.
The goal was Lucic's first since Dec. 23 -- a span of 29 games. With 32 points in 66 games in 2017-18, Oilers' general manager Peter Chiarelli surely expected more when he reunited with the former Bruin to the tune of a seven-year, $42 million dollar contract in 2016-17. Despite the underwhelming sophomore season in Edmonton, the British Columbia native is still valuable across many formats -- thanks to continually sharing time alongside Connor McDavid combined with his physical style.
