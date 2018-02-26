Oilers' Milan Lucic: Ends offensive slump
Lucic recorded an assist in Sunday's 6-5 victory over Anaheim.
Lucic picked up the secondary helper on Iiro Pakarinen's goal late in the third period -- his first point since Jan. 20. The 29-year-old enforcer has yet to score a goal in the last 25 games despite spending time alongside Connor McDavid on the first line and on the power play. For now, Lucic should only be relied on in deep leagues that cater to his bruising style (195 hits in 62 games this season).
