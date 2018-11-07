Oilers' Milan Lucic: Fined $10k for roughing call

Lucic has been assessed a $10,000 fine for roughing Mathieu Joseph of the Lightning in Tuesday night's contest.

Lucic's fine is the maximum allowed under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). As a player with 10 years of NHL experience, the winger has been hit with two suspensions and he's forfeited $77,830 in total fines, according to Spotrac. Still, he dodged another suspension for his latest antics, so fantasy owners are free to use him as normal when the Oilers take on the Panthers in Sunrise on Thursday.