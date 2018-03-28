Oilers' Milan Lucic: Goal drought continues

Lucic has only collected one goal in his last 40 games, the Edmonton Journal reports.

Lucic's last goal came on Dec. 23 against Arizona -- he has attempted 73 shots since then without any results. The 29-year-old winger's lack of production has even gotten him demoted to the third line in recent games. While he has surpassed his totals in hits and blocks from last season (235 and 25, respectively), Lucic has yet to post a positive plus/minus in his last 15 contests. Owners can be grateful for his consistent numbers in the physical game but can temper expectations for his offensive upside.