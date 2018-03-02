Oilers' Milan Lucic: Goal drought continues

Lucic is determined to turn his drought around in March, the Edmonton Sun reports.

Lucic's goal-scoring drought has now reached 27 games. The physical winger has nine goals in 63 games this season but none have come in the 2018 calendar year. "It's been a rough two months. Sometimes you just have to start fresh," he said, "The thing is it's March 1 starting on Thursday. I have to start fresh with a new month." The slump is clearly bothering Lucic -- he missed an open net in the Oilers' most recent loss to San Jose and also failed to retaliate after fellow teammate Matt Benning was cross-checked in the back by Evander Kane. However, head coach Todd McLellan has been pairing Lucic with Connor McDavid lately which can only help.

