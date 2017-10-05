Oilers' Milan Lucic: Grabs apple in first win of the season

Lucic logged an assist on one of Connor McDavid's three goals in a 3-0 win over the Flames on Wednesday.

As anyone would be, Lucic is well positioned to put up some points playing with McDavid on the team's top power-play unit. It wasn't an outstanding first game, but he contributed in many categories and could be a useful roster addition in most formats. He finished the game with an assist, a plus-1 rating, five hits, two blocked shots and one shot.