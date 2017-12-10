Oilers' Milan Lucic: Hab slayer on power play
Lucic picked up a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in a 6-2 victory over the Canadiens on Saturday night.
Looch has 10 points in his last 10 games; five of them have come in his last three. He is starting to produce at a 60-point pace and when combined with his hits and PIM, Lucic is a fantasy dream. He needs to prove he can keep it up, though.
