Oilers' Milan Lucic: Hab slayer on power play

Lucic picked up a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in a 6-2 victory over the Canadiens on Saturday night.

Looch has 10 points in his last 10 games; five of them have come in his last three. He is starting to produce at a 60-point pace and when combined with his hits and PIM, Lucic is a fantasy dream. He needs to prove he can keep it up, though.