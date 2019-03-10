Oilers' Milan Lucic: Late scratch Saturday
Lucic (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Lucic is a surprise omission from Edmonton's lineup, but he'll hope to be healthy in time to face the Rangers on Monday. Ty Rattie will take the bruising forward's spot in the lineup Saturday night.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...