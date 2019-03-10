Oilers' Milan Lucic: Late scratch Saturday

Lucic (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Lucic is a surprise omission from Edmonton's lineup, but he'll hope to be healthy in time to face the Rangers on Monday. Ty Rattie will take the bruising forward's spot in the lineup Saturday night.

