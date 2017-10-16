Play

Oilers' Milan Lucic: Logs serious penalty minutes in loss

Lucic logged a whopping seven penalty minutes in Saturday's loss to the Senators.

Lucic played a season-low of 12:23, in part because of all those penalty minutes. Though his offense looked rough at times, he still grabbed 3:06 of power play ice time. It's a good sign that he's being given an opportunity to succeed, even during a rough outing.

