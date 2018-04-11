Oilers' Milan Lucic: Looking forward to next season

Lucic is determined to rebound in 2018-19, the Edmonton Sun reports.

Lucic finished the season with a dismal 34 points in 82 games -- his lowest point total since 2012-13 with Boston (27). However, the 29-year-old enforcer is only looking forward to contributing in 2018-19. "There are ways to bounce back, but it's on me to do that. I'm not giving up on myself and I'm not giving up on this team. I just have to find a way to find my confidence again and be the player I've been in the past," Lucic said. "I still consider myself a top-six forward and I still have a lot of confidence in myself that I can produce at a high level. I believe in myself and I know how to come out of tough because I've been through them in the past." Lucic started the season strongly -- registering 26 points in the first 36 games, then only tallied eight in the final 46. The Vancouver native is an early Comeback Player of the Year candidate next season (especially if he can get more shifts alongside Connor McDavid) and didn't let the lack of offense derail his physical style (254 hits in 2017-18).