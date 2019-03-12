Oilers' Milan Lucic: Next checkup scheduled
Lucic (undisclosed) will be reevaluated Wednesday morning, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
This undisclosed issue caused Lucic to miss the past two games, and his status for Wednesday's clash against the Devils is up in the air as well. Once a perennial 50-plus-point producer, Lucic has only recorded five goals and 12 helpers through 67 games this season; don't be afraid to cut him in a shallow league in favor of a forward who may be tempting to snag off the waiver wire.
