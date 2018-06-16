Oilers' Milan Lucic: On trading block

Lucic is being actively shopped by the Oilers, The Athletic reports.

A power winger who's amassed 200-plus hits in five straight years following the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, Lucic struggled offensively in his second go-around with the Oilers. He only managed 10 goals and 24 assists over 82 games and saw his power-play production dip by 18 points compared to his debut season with Edmonton in 2016-17. Montreal was said to be interested in acquiring Lucic two years ago, but nothing came to fruition in that regard, and besides, Habs GM Marc Bergevin just made headlines for trading Alex Galchenyuk in exchange for Max Domi, who needs a new contract as a restricted free agent.