Oilers' Milan Lucic: On trading block
Lucic is being actively shopped by the Oilers, The Athletic reports.
A power winger who's amassed 200-plus hits in five straight years following the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, Lucic struggled offensively in his second go-around with the Oilers. He only managed 10 goals and 24 assists over 82 games and saw his power-play production dip by 18 points compared to his debut season with Edmonton in 2016-17. Montreal was said to be interested in acquiring Lucic two years ago, but nothing came to fruition in that regard, and besides, Habs GM Marc Bergevin just made headlines for trading Alex Galchenyuk in exchange for Max Domi, who needs a new contract as a restricted free agent.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...