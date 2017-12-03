Oilers' Milan Lucic: Pads win with three points
Lucic compiled one goal and two helpers to supplement a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-5 road win over the Flames.
This was the first three-point outing of the season for Lucic, who's raked in four goals, 10 helpers, and 40 PIM through 17 games since the beginning of November. With casual DFS players frequently playing the chalk and rolling with Connor McDavid each time the Oil hit the ice, it might be wise to save your daily dollars and opt to build around his linemate Lucic instead.
