Oilers' Milan Lucic: Points in three straight
Lucic recorded an assist during Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Red Wings.
The power forward has three points over that span and 14 in 22 games this season. Clicking well on the second line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and getting plenty of power-play time on the top unit with Connor McDavid, the 29-year-old winger should be played regularly -- especially in leagues that reward his prowess in hits (60) and penalty minutes (49).
