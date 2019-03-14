Oilers' Milan Lucic: Pugnacious in return

Lucic (undisclosed) had two hits and a fight in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Lucic dropped the mitts with Kurtis Gabriel 3:09 into the first period to accumulate the five PIM, which gives him 70 for the year. He also has 228 hits in 68 games to go with 17 points. Given the fight, it's safe to say whatever injury held him out of the last two games is not going to affect his play going forward.