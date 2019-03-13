Oilers' Milan Lucic: Ready to roll Wednesday
Lucic (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Devils, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
After a pair of games in the press box, Lucic returns to the lineup still looking to find an offensive groove. The veteran winger has notched just three points (all assists) over 15 games prior, though he did contribute with 50 hits over that span. Lucic is well over the hill in terms of fantasy, making him mainly a serviceable option in deep leagues or in leagues that reward his physicality (226 hits this season).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...