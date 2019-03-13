Oilers' Milan Lucic: Ready to roll Wednesday

Lucic (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Devils, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

After a pair of games in the press box, Lucic returns to the lineup still looking to find an offensive groove. The veteran winger has notched just three points (all assists) over 15 games prior, though he did contribute with 50 hits over that span. Lucic is well over the hill in terms of fantasy, making him mainly a serviceable option in deep leagues or in leagues that reward his physicality (226 hits this season).