Oilers' Milan Lucic: Records point in third straight

Lucic had an assist during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The power forward has two goals and five points in his last five games and is clicking well with centerman Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the second line. All fantasy owners could ask for is for Lucic to rejoin Connor McDavid on the top power-play unit, and more efforts like this one should help make that case. Nonetheless, The veteran winger is still a steady multi-category performer, so keep him in your lineups.