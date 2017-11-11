Oilers' Milan Lucic: Records points in three straight
Lucic had an assist during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The power forward has two goals and five points in his last five games and is clicking well with centerman Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the second line. All fantasy owners could as for is for him to rejoin Connor McDavid on the top power-play unit, and more efforts like this one should help make that case. Nonetheless, he's a steady multi-category performer so keep him in your lineups.
