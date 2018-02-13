Oilers' Milan Lucic: Remains patient amidst slump

Lucic will not let his offensive drought change his style of play, the Edmonton Sun reports.

Lucic has yet to score a goal in the last 18 games and has only four points during that span. "When it's not going your way they don't find the back of the net. But you have to try and do whatever you can to create opportunities and chances. Almost simplify things," Lucic said. "Sometimes taking a step back will make you go two steps forward. You hope you get into the right area to get that bounce and you hope that it starts for you sooner than later." The offensive slump hasn't affected his physical game however -- he is on pace to surpass his hit total from 2016-17 (202). With the Oilers shuffling their lines and appearing to be sellers at the trade deadline, better opportunities could quickly arise for the 29-year-old bruiser.