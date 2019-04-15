Oilers' Milan Lucic: Seen in cast

Lucic suffered a lower-body injury late in a season that forced him to wear a cast, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Lucic was forced to miss the final game of the regular season with the injury, which appears serious enough to garner stability. The 30-year-old under performed relative to his seven-year, $42 million contract, accumulating just 20 points in 79 games this campaign. Rishaug also relayed that just two more weeks is needed for the cast, and Lucic should be healthy for training camp.