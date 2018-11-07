Oilers' Milan Lucic: Set for hearing with league
Lucic will have a phone hearing with the Department of Player Safety for roughing Tampa Bay's Mathieu Joseph.
Lucic took exception to an unpenalized hit Joseph made on Kris Russell earlier in the game. After blindsiding the Lightning rookie, Lucic proceeded to punch him while he was down on the ice. Since it's a phone hearing, the maximum suspension is six games with a determination likely being made ahead of Thursday's matchup with Florida.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...