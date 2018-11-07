Oilers' Milan Lucic: Set for hearing with league

Lucic will have a phone hearing with the Department of Player Safety for roughing Tampa Bay's Mathieu Joseph.

Lucic took exception to an unpenalized hit Joseph made on Kris Russell earlier in the game. After blindsiding the Lightning rookie, Lucic proceeded to punch him while he was down on the ice. Since it's a phone hearing, the maximum suspension is six games with a determination likely being made ahead of Thursday's matchup with Florida.