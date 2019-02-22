Oilers' Milan Lucic: Sets up tying goal

Lucic recorded a critical assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Lucic's assist on an Oscar Klefbom goal with 2:52 remaining in regulation helped the host Oilers force overtime, where Connor McDavid won the game. Lucic has only four points in his last 14 games, but he has continued to hit with 46 checks in that span. He can help in deeper formats that count hits, but he's otherwise safe to avoid for fantasy purposes.