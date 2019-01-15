Oilers' Milan Lucic: Surprises with two goals

Lucic lit the lamp twice in Monday's win over the Sabres.

Lucic is more of a wrecking ball with a team-high 162 hits this year while marking just two goals in the 45 games. Therefore, these two scores were quite unexpected. Possibly it could be a spark that can start elevating Lucic to the 20-goal scorer he was in 2016-17.

More News
Our Latest Stories