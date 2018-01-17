Oilers' Milan Lucic: Survives close call

Lucic escaped Saturday's victory with only minor injuries after taking a skate to the neck the Edmonton Sun reports.

Lucic broke up a pass in the neutral zone and paid for it by taking Tomas Nosek's skate to the neck. Thankfully, he received only a handful of stitches, later returning to finish the contest. The big lefty will have the bye week to rest up and hopefully break out of his 10-game goal drought.