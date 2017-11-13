Oilers' Milan Lucic: Tagged for 10 PIM against Washington
Lucic picked up 10 PIM in Sunday's loss to the Capitals.
Lucic saw his three-game point streak come to an end, but he still aided fantasy goers in other categories . The second-line winger dished out a team-high five hits and fired two shots on goal. His 10 points through 17 contests are nothing spectacular, but Lucic remains valuable in a variety of leagues due to a great combination of goal-scoring, PIM and hit totals.
More News
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Records point in third straight•
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Collects two points in win•
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Contributes helper Saturday•
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Dishes for two scores•
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Tough outing Saturday•
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Grabs apple in first win of the season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...