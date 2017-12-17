Oilers' Milan Lucic: Ten points in last 10 games
Lucic scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Wild.
Don't look now, but Lucic has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last 10 games. He has also delivered 36 hits in that span. It's taken a while, but the Looch looks to be finally pulling his game together. He's a worthy fantasy play.
