Oilers' Milan Lucic: Tough outing Saturday

Lucic recorded seven PIM in Saturday's loss to the Senators.

Lucic played a season-low 12:23 due to the time spent in the box, as well as the Oilers being blown out. He still grabbed 3:06 of power-play time, though.

