Oilers' Milan Lucic: Tough outing Saturday
Lucic recorded seven PIM in Saturday's loss to the Senators.
Lucic played a season-low 12:23 due to the time spent in the box, as well as the Oilers being blown out. He still grabbed 3:06 of power-play time, though.
More News
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Grabs apple in first win of the season•
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Collects two helpers in Game 6 victory•
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Tallies goal in heartbreaking Game 4 loss•
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Posts goal, assist in Game 1 loss•
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Natural hat trick in third period Thursday•
-
Oilers' Milan Lucic: Making up for poor rating with power-play production•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...