Oilers' Milan Lucic: Unavailable Monday
Lucic (undisclosed) won't suit up against the Rangers on Monday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Lucic will miss a second straight game due to his undisclosed issue. In his absence, Leon Draisaitl will move up to the top line with Connor McDavid, while Jujhar Khaira slots into a top-six role. Given his heavy cap hit ($6 million), it's hard to imagine team brass isn't disappointed with Lucic's lack of production this season (five goals and 12 assists).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...