Oilers' Milan Lucic: Unavailable Monday

Lucic (undisclosed) won't suit up against the Rangers on Monday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Lucic will miss a second straight game due to his undisclosed issue. In his absence, Leon Draisaitl will move up to the top line with Connor McDavid, while Jujhar Khaira slots into a top-six role. Given his heavy cap hit ($6 million), it's hard to imagine team brass isn't disappointed with Lucic's lack of production this season (five goals and 12 assists).