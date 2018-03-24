Oilers' Milan Lucic: Unusual year continues
Lucic collected an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Senators.
The unusual 2017-18 season continues for Lucic -- he has now recorded an assist in back-to-back games after not registering a point in the previous six. Despite the inconsistent offense, the 29-year-old winger was at least keeping up his notorious physical style (227 hits in 74 games this season) -- but now Lucic has failed to register a hit in three of the last four games. With his ice time down as well from 2016-17 (16:12 on average), owners might want to pursue more reliant options during the playoff push.
