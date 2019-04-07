Oilers' Milan Lucic: Will not play Saturday

Lucic (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Flames.

With the season all but over for Edmonton, the team likely doesn't want to force any unnecessary risk with Lucic's long-term health. The British Columbia native will finish the 2018-19 campaign with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) over 79 games. Tobias Rieder and Joseph Gambardella are most likely to move up in the line chart with Lucic out.