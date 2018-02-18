Oilers' Milan Lucic: Willing to change style
Lucic knows he must evolve with the changing pace of the NHL, the Edmonton Sun reports.
As his offensive drought continues and frustrations mount, Lucic realizes his bruising style isn't evolving with the current state of the NHL. "I look back at 2006 and I remember Jason Smith and Matt Greene and (Chris) Pronger here, where there was lots of banging, and now it's stick-on-puck (checking). You have to find a way to adjust," he said. "I've always been able to produce and be good in the O-zone, making good plays. I have to be more on my toes and anticipating but that's confidence." The 29-year-old's productivity has clearly been affected on both ends of the ice, positively and negatively -- while he is currently in the midst of a 10-game pointless drought, Lucic has also delivered 13 hits in the last two contests. He still remains worth owning because his enforcing style remains relevant across all formats.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...