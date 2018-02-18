Oilers' Milan Lucic: Willing to change style

Lucic knows he must evolve with the changing pace of the NHL, the Edmonton Sun reports.

As his offensive drought continues and frustrations mount, Lucic realizes his bruising style isn't evolving with the current state of the NHL. "I look back at 2006 and I remember Jason Smith and Matt Greene and (Chris) Pronger here, where there was lots of banging, and now it's stick-on-puck (checking). You have to find a way to adjust," he said. "I've always been able to produce and be good in the O-zone, making good plays. I have to be more on my toes and anticipating but that's confidence." The 29-year-old's productivity has clearly been affected on both ends of the ice, positively and negatively -- while he is currently in the midst of a 10-game pointless drought, Lucic has also delivered 13 hits in the last two contests. He still remains worth owning because his enforcing style remains relevant across all formats.