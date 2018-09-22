Oilers' Mitch Callahan: Waived by Edmonton

Callahan was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Callahan continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons. He was hit with a 20-game suspension back in February for using performance-enhancing substances, and now the 27-year-old winger appears destined for the AHL after the Oilers put him on waivers.

More News
Our Latest Stories