Oilers' Mitch Callahan: Will serve suspension

Callahan has been suspended 20 games by the AHL for the use of performance-enhancing substances, The Bakersfield Californian reports.

Callahan was signed by the Oilers last summer to a two-year contract and has been with AHL Bakersfield all season. The 26-year-old was a longshot to see time at the NHL level in 2017-18 -- this suspension certainly diminishes those chances. The Condors' assistant captain struggled with nine points in 46 games down in Bakersfield this year.