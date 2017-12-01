Oilers' Nathan Walker: Scooped off waivers by Edmonton
Walker was claimed off waivers by the Oilers on Friday.
The Capitals waived Walker with full intentions of sending him to their minor-league affiliate in Hershey, but the struggling Oilers nabbed him within the 24-hour claim window. It's not clear whether the Australian-born center will start out in the NHL with his new club after pitching in one goal over seven games with Washington, but such information should be disclosed before long.
