Oilers' Nathan Walker: Waived Tuesday
Walker was placed on waivers on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The move to waive Walker is likely the surest sign that Andrej Sekera (knee) is nearing his season debut. With the NHL invoking a roster freeze beginning at the end of the day and in effect until Dec. 28, the move had to be made Tuesday. Should Walker clear waivers, he'll likely be assigned to AHL Bakersfield, but that's not a sure thing considering the Australian national was claimed off waivers once already this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Nathan Walker: Scooped off waivers by Edmonton•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Designated for assignment•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Struggling to find consistent role•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Notches first point of NHL career•
-
Capitals' Nathan Walker: Set to make NHL debut Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...