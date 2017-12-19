Walker was placed on waivers on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The move to waive Walker is likely the surest sign that Andrej Sekera (knee) is nearing his season debut. With the NHL invoking a roster freeze beginning at the end of the day and in effect until Dec. 28, the move had to be made Tuesday. Should Walker clear waivers, he'll likely be assigned to AHL Bakersfield, but that's not a sure thing considering the Australian national was claimed off waivers once already this season.