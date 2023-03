Bjugstad recorded an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bjugstad has a goal, an assist, five shots and nine hits over four games since he joined the Oilers. The 30-year-old is seeing third-line usage with his new team, which has allowed him to maintain some productivity. For the season, he's produced 25 points, 116 shots on net, 128 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 63 contests between the Oilers and the Coyotes.