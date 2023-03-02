Bjugstad (not injury related) was traded to Edmonton from Arizona on Thursday along with Cam Dineen in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and Michael Kesselring.

Bjugstad, who was scratched from Arizona's last two games for trade-related reasons, has 13 goals, 23 points, 26 PIM and 119 hits in 59 games while averaging 16:59 of ice time this season. He should serve in a middle-six role with the Oilers. The 30-year-old is on a one-year, $900,000 contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.