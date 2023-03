Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Bjugstad has three goals and a helper since joining the Oilers in a trade with the Coyotes. The 30-year-old is up to 16 tallies this season, his most since 2017-18 (19). He's up to 27 points, 124 shots on net, 142 hits and a plus-9 rating through 67 outings overall while holding down a third-line role for Edmonton.