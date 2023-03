Bjugstad notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Bjugstad was able to get on the scoresheet in his return to Arizona. He was traded from the Coyotes to the Oilers at the deadline, and he's picked up five points through 11 contests with Edmonton. For the season, the 30-year-old center has 28 points, 129 shots on net, 150 hits and a plus-11 rating through 70 appearances.