Bjugstad scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Bjugstad tallied at 12:46 of the second period on a pass from Klim Kostin. This was the Oilers' game-winning goal, and it snapped a four-game point drought for Bjugstad. The veteran center is up to six points through 16 outings with the Oilers, and 29 points, 140 shots, 166 hits and a plus-13 rating through 75 contests overall when accounting for his time with the Coyotes.