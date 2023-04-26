Bjugstad scored twice on three shots, added six hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.
Bjugstad saw 16:41 of ice time Tuesday, his highest mark in five playoff contests. He also snapped a seven-game point drought with the pair of goals. He's added six shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating in the postseason. The 30-year-old could be a candidate to pick up more minutes if the Oilers continue to use 11-forward lineups.
