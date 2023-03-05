Bjugstad had a goal in Edmonton's 7-5 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Bjugstad, who logged 13:17 of ice time versus Winnipeg, was playing in his first game with the Oilers after being acquired from Arizona on Thursday. He scored early in the third period to narrow Winnipeg's lead to 6-5, but Edmonton couldn't finish closing the gap. Bjugstad has 14 goals and 24 points in 60 contests this season. The 30-year-old averaged 16:59 over 59 games with the Coyotes, but if Saturday's action is any indication, he might play a significantly smaller role in Edmonton.